Rylee Shockley, of Millsboro, is one of more than 130 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the shortened spring 2020 season at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.

Shockley, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, bachelor of science in early childhood education at The Valley.

Shockley was a member of the softball team. In an abbreviated season, LVC went 6-6 in 2020. The Dutchmen finished 5-5 on their Florida trip and then split their lone home doubleheader with York to end the season.