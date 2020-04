The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Warrington Road between Route 24/John J. Williams Highway to Old Landing Road, Rehoboth, from 7 a.m. April 20 to 7 a.m. April 22, for a crossroad sewer pipe replacement.

There will be no access to Warrington Road from the Route 24/John J. Williams intersection. Local traffic will need to utilize Old Landing Road onto Warrington Road for access to homes and businesses.

Variable message boards and detour signage will be posted.