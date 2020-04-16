New location added

The Indian River School District has announced the latest locations and times for its meal service program. This schedule goes into effect on Monday, April 20.

“Grab and go” meals will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Indian River High School (front entrance)

Phillip C. Showell Elementary (parent pick-up area)

Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot)

Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance)

North Georgetown Elementary School (bus parking lot)

Long Neck Elementary School (bus parking lot)

NEW - Lord Baltimore Elementary School (parent drop-off/pick-up area)





Parents should use the Route 26 entrance at Lord Baltimore.

Meals are free of charge and available to children 18 and under. Students will receive two meals on Monday and Wednesday and three meals on Friday. Children do not have to be present at the distribution sites for families to receive meals.

The district asks that parents/guardians be respectful and only pick up meals for the children in their households.