Due to the recent pandemic affecting our nation, the Smyrna-Clayton Memorial Day parade and ceremony have been canceled.

Organizers said this decision was made “with a heavy heart because there is no greater community in this great nation than ours that reflects on Memorial Day and pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”

“Although we will not be coming together physically as a community to remember our fallen heroes, we ask that everyone take a moment to reflect on those who have lost their lives in service to our nation,” said Smyrna Clayton Veterans Memorial Fund Committee member Tom Emerson IV. “In addition, we ask that a special moment of reflection be held for all of our healthcare providers, first responders, and all others fighting on the front lines of our current war against a deadly virus.”

The Smyrna Clayton Veterans Memorial Fund is accepting donations to maintain the beautiful monument. To donate, send checks to: Smyrna Clayton Veteran’s Memorial Fund, c/o Pratt Insurance Inc., 4 Village Square, Smyrna, DE 19977.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to resuming our ceremony next year,” Emerson said.

To contact the Smyrna Clayton Veterans Memorial Committee, email SCVMonument@gmail.com. Follow the committee on Facebook at “Smyrna Clayton Veterans Monument.”