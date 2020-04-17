In its third round of grants, the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund on April 17 awarded $287,000 to 12 nonprofit organizations providing services to communities throughout the state.

The grants will address a broad range of community needs during the pandemic. Grantees are Catholic Charities – Diocese of Wilmington, receiving $25,000 to provide case management for families affected by COVID-19 statewide; Community Legal Aid Society Inc., receiving $10,000 for secure technology to continue serving clients statewide while working remotely; Delaware First Media/Delaware Public Media, receiving $12,500 to address increased demand for statewide news coverage of the pandemic; Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, receiving $50,000 to complete two homes currently under construction and provide additional case management; House of Pride, receiving $9,000 to operate low-income housing in Dover; Love Inc. of Mid-Delmarva, receiving $50,000 to provide shelter for the homeless in Western Sussex County; Modern Maturity Center, receiving $50,000 to deliver meals and grocery shop for seniors in Kent County who can no longer participate in congregate meals because of COVID-19; Rosa Health Center Inc., receiving $3,000 for technology and personal protective equipment to provide medical care for people in Sussex County; Stop the Violence Prayer Chain, receiving $2,500 to help volunteers provide children in Wilmington with food and supplies; Sussex Community Housing Services Inc., receiving $15,000 to provide shelter for the homeless in Sussex County; Warriors Helping Warriors, receiving $10,000 to provide case management to veterans in greater Middletown; and West End Neighborhood House Inc., receiving $50,000 to provide food and housing assistance to families in Wilmington.

In this third round, 40 applicants requested a total of $1.1 million from the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund, which is housed at the Delaware Community Foundation.

To date, the fund has awarded $987,000 to 36 Delaware nonprofits. A list of all grantees is available at delcf.org/covid-grantees. Additional grants will be awarded next week.

The goal is for the fund, which launched March 18, is to provide grants for several more weeks, said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay, who chairs the fund’s decision-making council. The council is actively raising money to be able to respond to community needs.

“As the pandemic continues, the needs are growing and evolving,” said Comstock-Gay. “We are calling on the community to help local nonprofit organizations get food, shelter, medical care and other essential services directly to the people who need it most. We also must support our workforce, arts community and other sectors to restore our quality of life post-COVID-19.”

The Longwood Foundation, which previously gave $1 million to the Strategic Response Fund, awarded a $500,000 grant, with the stipulation that the DCF must raise a matching $500,000 from the community.

To make a gift that qualifies for the match, give at delcf.org/covid19-fund or contact Joan Hoge-North at jhoge-north@delcf.org.