Libraries throughout Sussex County are now serving as WiFi hotspots to provide broadband access to the community.

Users can drive, pedal or walk to their local library and connect their devices to the universal “Library-Outdoors” broadcast signal being beamed and advertised with signs outside 14 facilities. Users are reminded to observe appropriate social distancing while in parking lots or on nearby side streets, maintaining at least 6 feet from other patrons at all times.

Internet access will be available 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice. It is provided as a community service through a partnership among the Sussex County Department of Libraries, Delaware Division of Libraries and each facility.

“Like electricity, water or the telephone, broadband access is a critical service, especially now, for so many people who are under Delaware’s ‘stay-at-home’ order and having to work or study remotely,” said County Librarian Kathy Graybeal. “Libraries historically have been centers of knowledge and culture in their communities. Despite being closed right now because of the pandemic, we can still fulfill that fundamental role by connecting citizens who don’t have Internet at home so they can work, learn, apply for a job or unemployment benefits or simply keep up on the latest pandemic news. We’re proud to offer that link.”

For more, visit sussexlibraries.org/wifi-hotspots.