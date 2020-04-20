First in Delaware to use new treatment method

Beebe Healthcare is the first hospital in Delaware to offer convalescent plasma therapy as a treatment for acutely sick COVID-19 patients.

There are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat the coronavirus. However, the FDA recently announced guidance and recommendations for convalescent plasma treatment.

According to initial studies, it's possible that plasma taken from those who have recovered from the virus could help treat those who have it. The plasma, known as asconvalescent plasma, contains antibodies that counteract the virus.

“This type of therapy has been around for many years. By providing antibodies, proteins that attack infection, from recovered patient’s plasma, this could help our severely sick patients a better chance to fight the COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, Beebe’s COVID-19 Response Medical Director and an infectious disease physician. “Beebe is proud to offer this type of treatment with the hopes of helping as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible. We have been following guidance throughout this pandemic from the CDC, WHO, FDA, and other health organization to bring the most advanced treatment options to our community in their time of need.”

Beebe is offering the new treatment method in partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva. FDA guidelines only allow eligible blood donors who have recovered from COVID-19 (and have lab confirmed test) and have been asymptomatic for at least 14 days to donate plasma. The Blood Bank of Delmarva is asking donors to be willing to donate up to three times.

“Beebe Healthcare is driven to be an innovative healthcare leader supporting our community here in Delaware. I am grateful for the great work being done by Dr. Bill Chasanov and the rest of the Beebe team as we battle this pandemic together,” said Dr. David Tam, President & CEO of Beebe Healthcare.

Beebe is relying on the Blood Bank of Delmarva to provide the limited plasma it has available. If you are interested in learning if you are eligible to make a donation, visit http://delmarvablood.org/cpdonor or call 1-888-8BLOOD-8.

All information provided will be kept confidential and will only be used to qualify you as a donor, according to the Blood Bank.