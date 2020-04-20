A device essential for worst COVID cases

Bloom Energy is refurbishing old ventilators to help hospitals treat the sickest patients.

Ventilators are a crucial tool helping coronavirus patients who develop pneumonia. According to Bloom Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Justin P. Saia, there are thousands in storage across the country, idle because they have reached their warranty expiration date.

Typically, ventilators must be reapproved for service every 6-8 years to ensure proper function. Bloom employees are working on that.

Bloom has manufacturing sites in Delaware and California. The energy company is working on thousands of ventilators for those states and Pennsylvania.

“To date, we have refurbished more than 1,100 ventilators nationally and we estimate we can refurbish as many as 2,000 of ventilators a week, if we can get supply,” Saia said.

Last week, Bayhealth engineers showed Bloom employees how to test the refurbished devices.

“It’s nice to be a part of something that could help a lot of people and also to help the state,” said Bayhealth Clinical Engineering Technician III Matt Burritt.



