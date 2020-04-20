Cat & Mouse Press, a small independent publisher based in Lewes, donated 100 books to the Beebe Healthcare’s Gifts of Gratitude program, which surprises hospital team members with random treats from community donations.

The books are collections of light beach reads, donated in hopes of providing hardworking Beebe staff and volunteers with a small diversion from their difficult workday.

“If even one weary nurse gets a smile or one hardworking volunteer gets a lift, it will have been worthwhile,” said Nancy Sakaduski, owner of Cat & Mouse Press.

Sakaduski said she knew Beebe was getting donations of food but thought a book might make a welcome gift as well.

“In ordinary times, our local beach stories entertain area residents and visitors,” said Sakaduski. “But in these difficult times, when healthcare workers are putting themselves on the frontlines for their communities, let our books be one of the many things repurposed to help support their efforts.”

“Beebe Healthcare is so grateful to the outpouring of our local community to support us in our time of need. We thank everyone, from individuals to businesses, and everyone else thinking about how they can help their local not-for-profit hospital in its time of need,” said Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation. “If you are interested in helping, we are asking people to go to our website beebehealthcare.org and learn in more detail how we can channel their wonderful gifts and donations.”

For more, visit catandmousepress.com.