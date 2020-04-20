The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on April 27 will be conducted online using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to participate.

Any previous notice of this meeting being held at Sussex Central High School should be disregarded.

A link to the Zoom meeting and instructions on how to join the session will be posted on the district website, irsd.net, on April 27.

Public comments will be accepted in written form only and will be read into the meeting record. Public comments must be submitted to Jennifer Troublefield at jennifer.troublefield@irsd.k12.de.us by noon April 24.

The change to an online platform was necessary due to Delaware’s current stay-at-home restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Public bodies are permitted to conduct meetings electronically through a special proclamation issued by Gov. John Carney subsequent to his state of emergency declaration of March 13.