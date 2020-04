Here's how you can listen from home

UPDATE: The agenda included an item about the Smyrna Boys & Girls Club window replacement project. This discussion has been postponed for a later meeting.

Kent County Levy Court will meet for committee meetings and a budget workshop Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. via telephone conference.

To listen, call 1-800-377-8846. The participant passcode is 92535882#.

The full agenda and more information is online at http://www.co.kent.de.us/media/987225/042120.pdf.