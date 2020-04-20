Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is conducting a road resurfacing project along the entirety of the public auto-tour route,which began April 5.

The 8.5-mile project will include the regrading of the existing gravel surface to remove the potholes and then a double application of tar-and-chip/chipseal. The grading and resurfacing will necessitate lengthy closures of sections of the autotour route. The work will be staged into sections to offset the closures, so areas of the auto tour route will always be open to the public.

Initial closures will result in Raymond Pool loop, Finis Road and Shearness Road/Dutch Neck Road from Raymond Loop to the intersection of Bear Swamp Loop being closed from April 5-29. Bear Swamp will remain open during this construction stage, with access to these sections of the Refuge through Dutch Neck Road, off of Route 9. The Bear Swamp Loop and the remainder of Dutch Neck Road will be closed from April 29 to May 11; during this closure, Raymond and Shearness will be reopened to public traffic.

These closures are estimates, with the exact closure durations subject to change, based upon weather conditions and the progress of the construction. No vehicles — both cars and bikes — or foot traffic will be allowed in the closed sections at any time. Updates will be available on the Bombay Hook Refuge website and Facebook pages.

The resurfacing project will help to alleviate the formation of potholes and reduce the amount of dust that visitors currently experience. The public’s patience during this project will be greatly appreciated. The normal exit gate will not be used for the initial closure, and the Dutch Neck gate will be locked promptly 1/2 hour after sunset.

For more, call 653-9345 or visit fws.gov/refuge/bombay_hook.