The Beebe Medical Foundation recently decided to cancel five out of its seven upcoming major fundraising events out of an abundance of caution, adhering to the Center for Disease Control guidelines for large gatherings and realizing local business sponsors are struggling financially during this time of crisis.

These events support Beebe Healthcare and were scheduled for April through June, including the biggest kickoff event of the summer season, the Beebe Bash, which provides vital support for Beebe’s Emergency Department. With this in mind, and Beebe’s critical need for help at this time, Marnie Oursler, founder of Marnie Custom Properties in Bethany Beach, redirected her company’s $10,000 platinum sponsorship for the bash to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

This fund is supporting Beebe’s emergent needs as it faces the surge of COVID-19 patients, paying for protective equipment for caregivers and testing for the community.

One new event, the Beebe Brunch, created to support the new South Coastal Health Campus near Millville and three well-known golf tournaments — Baywood Golf Classic and Ruddo Golf Classic, both supporting Beebe’s oncology services, and Progress for Prostate, which supports Beebe’s Center Robotic Surgery and Men’s Health — have been canceled.

To make a gift or to donate to Beebe’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit beebemedicalfoundation.org or call 644-2900.