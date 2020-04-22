State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced April 22 the formation of a joint state task force with Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, New Jersey Comptroller Kevin Walsh and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.

The task force will be a strategic partnership to collaborate and share information to improve oversight of taxpayer dollars.

“I am thrilled to have this joint partnership in the Northeast Corridor,” said McGuiness. “As neighboring states, it's key to partner with colleagues during this pandemic to enhance our work on behalf of taxpayers.”

“It can be a challenge to ensure proper oversight and controls are in place to protect every dollar from fraud and abuse given the speed in which Congress had to act to get money into the hands of taxpayers who need it most,” said McGuiness’ office in a press release. “Small businesses are especially facing unprecedented financial challenges and need to know stimulus monies will be safeguarded from abuse, with states working together to share information and best practice.”

As a former small business owner, McGuiness said she understands the pain that so many businesses are facing right now.

“Small businesses are struggling and need the government’s help,” said McGuiness. “This task force will allow for public officials to share their ideas and how we can best help them during this uncertain time.”