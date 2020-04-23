Reese's Liquor Store, Exxon broken into

Delaware State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the burglaries of two Laurel businesses.

The incidents both occurred on Wednesday, April 22, during the early morning hours. Reese’s Liquor Store, at 30231 Sussex Highway, was broken into around 1 a.m. Around 3:30 a.m., the Exxon at 30341 Sussex Highway was broke into. Delaware State Police and the Laurel Police Department are working jointly to investigate the burglaries.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and a dark blue beanie hat, as seen in the surveillance photo.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective W. Saylor at 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.