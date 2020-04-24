The Lighthouse restaurant and bar in Dewey Beach burned on Thursday night.

Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Lewes began battling the blaze, at Dickinson Street and the bay, around 10 p.m. the evening of April 23.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, crews arrived to find a two-story structure well involved in fire and with a partial collapse of the building. Firefighters were on scene for over three hours.

No injuries were reported. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.