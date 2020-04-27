Beebe Medical Group on April 27 opened a COVID Positive Care Center in Georgetown.

Patients in need of face-to-face care related to the virus can receive services that may include provider visits, respiratory care, imaging and lab services.

The COVID Positive Care Center, located at the Georgetown Walk-In, Suite 101, 21635 Biden Ave., Georgetown, will provide care for COVID-19 positive patients and patients who are suspected to have COVID-19 who need direct care but do not need to be hospitalized.

“By providing care for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation for having the virus, we are providing a safe, centralized place for patients to go to receive all of their COVID-19 related care needs,” said Bobby Gulab, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group. “We are helping to reduce community spread by giving patients a place for care and allowing other medical offices across Sussex County to care for their patients safely too.”

Beebe Walk-In Georgetown will be temporarily closed while it is used for the COVID Positive Care Center. Walk-In Care options for residents and visitors are close by on Route 113 in Millsboro and at the Rehoboth Health Campus on Route 24.

The COVID Positive Care Center will require an order from a healthcare provider and an appointment. The center will operate Mondays through Fridays. Providers will send an order to Beebe Medical Group, who will reach out to schedule the patient. Beebe Medical Group also offers care for COVID-19 patients through telemedicine. A Beebe physician or advanced practice provider can meet with a patient over video and the patient stays home.

For those who do not have access to a primary care provider, the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line can assess a patient and schedule for testing and an appointment with a provider if appropriate. Patients can call 645-3200 for screening, assessment and scheduling. Language interpretation is available at the screening line as well as the Care Center.

“The COVID Positive Care Center is part of Beebe’s aggressive efforts to help curb the spike in positive cases in Sussex County by providing treatment and education to communities in need,” said David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “We chose Georgetown as it is in the center of our community, but also one of the most affected areas by the virus. It is our mission to serve all of the people working, living and visiting Sussex County.”

The Care Center is part of Beebe’s efforts to screen and appropriately test as many people as possible.

Since Beebe’s first mobile screening held March 14, more than 3,600 specimens have been collected at various Beebe testing sites throughout Sussex County. This number only includes the mobile sites and not at the emergency department or Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. The Coronavirus Screening Line has handled nearly 7,900 phone calls since it began on March 20. Additionally, Beebe held a screening event in Georgetown last week that screened 327 people, collecting 239 specimens for testing.

“We need to continue to partner with the state to reach our communities and begin to slow the spread,” said Tam. “Together, we can work to help Delaware work toward the goal of reopening.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.