With schools, libraries and bookstores closed during the COVID-19 crisis, the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books are launching the Keep Cape Reading initiative, which will provide Cape students with free books along with school lunch distribution.

“Our goal is two-fold: getting kids access to books, and helping support our local independent booksellers,” said Jennifer Noonan, children’s librarian at Lewes Public Library. “We know that with schools closed, access to books for many children has become even more difficult. And our local businesses are suffering, as well. This is a way we can help to support them both.”

The community has the opportunity to purchase books through Browseabout Books’ website for distribution to students receiving school meals. Starting May 1, books will be distributed at locations where Cape families pick up their school meals.

“The idea is that after they drive by and pick up their meal, they can drive by and receive a bag with a new, age-appropriate book, as well,” said Noonan. “We’ll be following all the CDC guidelines, of course, for both packing and distribution, to make sure people remain safe and the books are free of potential contamination.”

Purchases for the Keep Cape Reading initiative can be made through the Browseabout website — browseaboutbooks.com/keep-cape-reading — from $10 to $500.

“We know people are looking for a way to help in this crisis,” said Susan Kehoe, managing partner of Browseabout. “And any amount is welcome. We are always focused on putting books in children’s hands, especially so in times of crisis.”

Book distribution will take place once a week, and rotate through the meal distribution locations where Cape families are picking up school meals.

“There are well over 1,000 students at Cape who are receiving meals each day,” said Noonan. “We can’t be at every location, every day. But we are hoping to get to all of the locations over the course of a month, so every student can have a new book to read while schools are closed and they are staying home.”

For more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.