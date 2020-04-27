Here's the schedule

The YMCA of Delaware will be distributing food at multiple locations across the state and will serve as pickup sites for the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program. For more information, visit www.ymcade.org/food-distribution.

Food Distribution

Community members can pick up boxes of pre-packaged, non-refrigerated, non-perishable food staples. Registration is not required. Supplies are limited, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Distribution is from 9 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out.

Wednesday, April 29 - Brandywine YMCA (3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803) Wednesday, April 29 - Western YMCA (2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711) Thursday, April 30 (Rain date will be Friday, May 1) - Bear- Glasgow YMCA (351 George Williams Way, Newark, DE 19702) Thursday, April 30 (Rain date will be Friday, May 1) - Central YMCA (Central YMCA – 501 West Eleventh St., Wilmington, DE 19801) Tuesday, May 5 - Dover YMCA (1137 South State St., Dover, DE 19901) Tuesday, May 5 - Sussex YMCA (20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Thursday, May 7 - Middletown YMCA (404 N. Cass St., Middletown, DE 19709)

Backpack Program

Each Friday, the YMCA of Delaware will distribute weekend meals for children in need through the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program at the Brandywine Y, Western Y, Bear-Glasgow Y, Central Y, Dover Y, Sussex Y and Middletown Y. Meals will include nutritious food such as shelf-stable milk and juice, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, beef stew, granola bars, apple sauce, cereal and more. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

Food pickup: Fridays from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., or until supplies run out.