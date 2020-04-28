COVID-19 cases in state rise to 4,575 while deaths rise to 137. Delawareans who have recovered up by 100 to 1,096.

Today the Delaware Division of Public Health announced 413 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths, based on data received Monday by 6 p.m.

As of today, 1,096 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Here are the totals since March 11:

Cases: 4,575, up by 413 from Sunday’s data

New Castle County: 1,701, up by 72

Kent County: 728, up by 76

Sussex County: 2,114, up by 244

Unknown county: 32, up by 21

Males: 2,083, up by 201

Females: 2,456, up by 210

Unknown gender: 36, up by 2

Age range: 0 to 103

Patients now hospitalized: 337; Critically ill: 60 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 1,096, up by 100

Testing negative: 16,605, up by 1,151

*****

Deaths

Deaths: 137, up by 12

Males: 68, up by 6

Females: 69, up by 6

New Castle County: 63, up by 6

Kent County: 23, no increase

Sussex County: 50, up by 5

Unknown county: 1, up by 1

Deaths of residents from long-term care facilities: 86, up by 11

*****

Info on patients who died Monday

The 12 residents who died Monday ranged in age from 60 to 101.

Six were female and six were male.

Six were New Castle County residents, five were Sussex County residents, and one involved an unknown county of residence at this time.

Eight involved individuals with underlying health conditions.

Nine were residents of long-term care facilities.

DPH will no longer provide demographics of each individual person who died.

*****

Masks now required in public

Gov. John Carney’s 13th modification to his State of Emergency declaration requires Delawareans 13 and over to wear face coverings in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and on public transportation, effective at 8 a.m. today.

Carney's order recommends but does not require children aged 12 or younger to wear a face covering.

Any child age 2 or younger must not wear a face covering, due to the risk of suffocation.

*****

Symptoms and recovery

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

*****

Testing available

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested.

Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened by phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites.

Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200.

Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

*****

Coronavirus information

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.