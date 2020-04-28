Almost $10,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware

State Farm agents in our area are finding ways to help their neighbors.

Last week, nine State Farm agents and sales executive Kelly Brion teamed up to donate $4,750 to the Food Bank of Delaware. Through the State Farm Matching Gift Program, they will be sending another $4,750 for a total of $9,500.

The team who donated:

Katie Bennett - Camden Kathy West - Dover Tom Deladvitch - Dover Billy Reese - Dover Matt Basile - Dover John Borden - Dover Phil Hill - Dover Bob Simmons - Dover Eric James - Delmar Sales Leader Kelly Brion

Katie Bennett of Camden said the team jumped at the opportunity when they heard the Food Bank needed support. She said this was especially important as they thought about kids who are not in school and parents or caregivers who may not be working.

“We have a strong bond and thought it would be great to band together and help to impact our state where we live and work,” she said.

To help foster volunteerism, State Farm has a website where community volunteers or needs can be posted at https://neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com.