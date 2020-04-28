The U.S. News & World Report ranked Sussex Academy High School fourth in Delaware in its annual Best High School rankings for the second consecutive year.

U.S. News publishes the rankings to identify the top-performing public high schools in the U.S. Rankings are based on the performance of students on the state assessments in reading and math, the performance of underserved students, graduation rate and the degree to which Sussex Academy prepares students for college.

The complete U.S. News & World Report Best High School rankings are available at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.

Sussex Academy is a public charter, tuition free, school. Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, Sussex Academy will have a main campus and an elementary school campus, both in Georgetown. The school will serve grades K-12.

For more, email info@sussexacademy.org.