Adams Radio Group of Delmarva announced April 28 it will broadcast the “Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon,” a one-day fundraising event April 30 benefiting Feeding America.

Funds will go directly to Feeding America to support its 200-member network of local food banks across the U.S., including the Food Bank of Delaware and the Maryland Food Bank.

The radiothon will air on OC104, 93.5 The Beach, Big 107.7, US 98.5 and Kool Oldies 104.3 & 105.1 from noon to 11:59 p.m. April 30. To donate to help fight hunger in America, visit radiocares.org or text “Feed” to 95819. Donations go directly to Feeding America for their distribution to local food banks.

“This is something like never before,” said Johnette Cochran, general manager and director of sales for Adams Radio Group of Delmarva. “COVID-19 is pushing new people into poverty and our mission is to do more when facing a hardship. I’m so proud to be part of the radio industry and to see all the radio stations across the U.S. coming together as one and making this radiothon happen for Feeding America.”

“Our on-air personalities will be encouraging our listeners to visit our stations’ websites to make donations to Feeding America,” said Robert “Rob Jay” Johnson, operations manager for Adams Radio Group of Delmarva and program director for OC104 Today’s Hits. “We will also direct our listeners to our Facebook pages where they’ll find more information and a link to make their donations.”

Feeding America established the COVID-19 Response Fund on March 13. Since then, Feeding America has distributed $112.4 million and more than 94 million pounds of food to food banks across the U.S., helping provide nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger. Feeding America announced earlier in April an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to sustain operations and continue to provide food for people struggling with hunger — a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of its 200 member food banks nationwide.

For more, visit radiocares.org, adamsradiogroup.com and feedingamerica.org.