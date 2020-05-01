This area was closed to vehicular traffic shortly after the beach and Boardwalk closed on March 21 to help control the spread of coronavirus. The beach and Boardwalk remain closed at this time.

As Delaware is in the planning stages of economic reopening, businesses will reopen with changes that will allow many services and shops that have been closed for months to start operating again, but with strict new guidelines to suppress transmission of the coronavirus. Anticipating this, the formally closed Bandstand Circle will be open to assist businesses with takeout and curbside services.

“This move represents a shift in the city’s hunkering down phase to an easing period on the road toward recovery,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. Still, the city is emphasizing the need for the public to not relax in its cautious approach to containing the spread of the coronavirus. Both businesses and customers need to be mindful of the health risks as they re-engage in more commercial activity.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.