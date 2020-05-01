Two thefts took place April 28 in Middletown and Townsend

Three Philadelphia residents were arrested for organized retail crime thefts from southern New Castle County liquor stores, Delaware State police said.

On April 28 at 4:15 p.m., a theft took place at Summit Liquors at 4475 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown. A second occurred at 4:57 p.m. at Smith Liquors at 5988 Summit Bridge Road, Townsend.

Police said they received reports that two women and two men entered the businesses, concealed multiple bottles of high-end liquor in bags, and fled without paying. A total of about $1,700 in alcohol was stolen.

The suspects’ black Toyota SUV was seen near a Smyrna-area liquor store. Troopers found them on Route 1 near exit 114 where they conducted a traffic stop. Jeanetta Brown, 51, Princess Purnell, 38, and Rasheed Hannah, 26, were in the vehicle and taken into custody.

A fourth suspect, who was not in the vehicle, remains unidentified.

During a search of the vehicle, police found multiple bottles of liquor — valued at $1,000 — shoplifting tools, multiple bags and a security tag removal device.

All suspects were charged with two counts of organized retail crime theft, two counts of third-degree conspiracy and possession of shoplifting tools.

They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Anyone with information related to these suspects or thefts are asked to call 302-464-3352.