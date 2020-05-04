23-room facility has imaging capabilities as well

Beebe Healthcare’s new freestanding emergency department at the South Coastal Health Campus in Frankford opens Tuesday, May 5.

Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be less fanfare than usual for the grand opening. The occasion will be celebrated virtually, with photos and videos shared by Beebe via social media.

“The opening of this campus demonstrates Beebe Healthcare’s dedication to continue providing quality care for all of Sussex County. We have wanted to better serve our friends and neighbors in the southern portion of Sussex County for a long time and are incredibly proud to open this new facility here, especially while leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “I want to thank all of team members who have worked for the past few years to bring this project to its grand opening. I also want to acknowledge the gracious donors who helped make this possible.”

Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Health Campus, located at 32750 Roxana Road, will deliver much needed emergency services to the area. Team members are prepared to care for COVID-19 patients, with policies in place to protect the safety of both patients and caregivers. However, those with non-emergencies should contact their primary care provider.

Many of the most frequent emergency needs will be treated in 23 exam rooms, with six focused on expedited care for less serious ailments to receive quicker treatment and to get you home or back on vacation faster. Patients in need of services like operating rooms and cardiac catheterization will still need to be transported to Lewes.

“Treatment focuses on evaluation and stabilization of presenting symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and injuries, among many others,” said Dr. Nicholas Perchiniak, Medical Director of the South Coastal emergency department.

Those facing an emergency, such as car accident, heart attack, etc., should still call 911. The emergency medical teams will know the right location for you and can stabilize you during transit. Each individual patient’s needs will vary, so the emergency department a person is taken to will depend upon those individual needs.

If necessary, Beebe’s board certified emergency physicians and care team can stabilize a patient with serious injuries in one of their two resuscitation rooms while an emergent transport is called for transfer to the Lewes campus.

The South Coastal emergency department will have a 24/7 imaging department, with access to X-rays, CT scans and ultrasound services. Imaging studies are read by board-certified radiologists, just as they are at the Lewes campus.

“This is a momentous achievement for Beebe Healthcare, and on behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank the leadership and every team member who made this possible. Beebe has long had a presence in the South Coastal area, and it’s wonderful to now be able to provide emergency services here,” said Dave Herbert, Chairman of the Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors.

In the coming months, Beebe’s second cancer center will open at the South Coastal Health Campus, as well.

Beebe’s Walk-In Care Center in Millville is remaining open to provide services for minor ailments and quick care. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., year-round.

For more information about Beebe Healthcare, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.