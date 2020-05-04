Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist in Selbyvillle.

The incident occurred at 1:52 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at the intersection of Lighthouse Road (Route 54) and Salty Way. The initial police investigation has determined a 1997 Nissan pickup truck, being operated by a 30-year-old Frankford man, was traveling east on Lighthouse Road, approaching Salty Way. At the same time, a 69-year-old Selbyville woman was operating a bicycle eastbound on Lighthouse Road, within the designated westbound bicycle lane.

For unknown reasons, the bicyclist crossed Lighthouse Road, directly into the path of the pickup. The driver was unable to avoid the collision and struck the bike.

The bicyclist was transported to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The eastbound lane of Lighthouse Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. A. Mitchell at Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020.