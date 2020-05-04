30-year-old Zachary Caras, 48-year-old Anthony Didomenicis and 35-year-old Suzanne Talbot, all of Lewes, arrested

A traffic stop led Delaware State Police to arrest three people on drug charges in Rehoboth Beach.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, May 1, when a trooper saw a light blue Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign at Holland Glade Road and Coastal Highway. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, including the operator, 30-year-old Zachary Caras, and passengers, 48-year-old Anthony Didomenicis and 35-year-old Suzanne Talbot, all of Lewes.

Police observed "numerous criminal indicators" during the traffic stop and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was found on all three as well as in the vehicle. Two bundles of heroin each were found concealed on both Didomenicis and Talbot, a total of about 0.42 grams. Didomenicis also had $1,164 in suspected drug proceeds.

Caras was charged with second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey an emergency order and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was released on a $2,801 unsecured bond.

Both Talbot and Didomenicis were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey an emergency order. Both were released on $4,800 unsecured bond.