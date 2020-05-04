More than 120 varieties of native wildflowers, trees, shrubs, ferns and aquatic plants that will help attract and sustain pollinators are available this year from Delaware Nature Society.

Delaware Nature Society’s (DelNature) Annual Native Plant Sale tradition continues and is now online. The online preview starts Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m.

Customers can buy plants on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 a.m. through Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Quantities will be limited so be sure to shop early! The pickup location will be in New Castle County and disclosed at the time you buy the plants.

“Many things have changed these past few weeks, but nature always needs native plants. Not only are native plants beautiful, disease resistant and resilient, they also feed our native insects, birds and animals. By acting now, you can help preserve our precious wildlife—and the planet—for future generations. The online sale is going to be a plant lover’s dream. Most of the 3 growers are specialty growers featuring plants we normally don’t get to offer.” said Lori Athey, DelNature habitat coordinator.

Buyers pick up plants curbside Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17 at a time they choose. Customers picking up plants will remain in their cars while DelNature staff load the plants in the back of their vehicle. The pickup location will be in New Castle County and disclosed at the time of purchase.

For everyone’s health and safety, DelNature staff will follow social distancing rules including meeting people curbside, spreading out pickup times, staying six feet apart from customers, using face masks, and sanitizing hands between orders.