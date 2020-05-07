The Beebe Medical Foundation received a contribution of $85,000 from the Lewes Board of Public Works to the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help Beebe Healthcare during the pandemic.

“We have always had a very close working relationship with our local town officials, organizations, and groups here in Lewes,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. “When Pres Lee, president of LBPW, reached out to me to learn how the LBPW could help, I was so appreciative. This pandemic has made all of us realize that we are in it together and each of us is called in our own way to support the fight. The LBPW chose to support us financially through a generous gift. Beebe is truly appreciative.”

David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, and Protack participated virtually in the LBPW most recent board meeting. Tam shared with the board members the initiatives that Beebe is doing regarding screening, testing and caring for COVID-19 positive patients.

“The BPW is pleased to be able to contribute a donation from our emergency disaster funds to Beebe Healthcare for its efforts to combat the COVID-19 attack, but will never be able to repay our Home Town Heroes at Beebe who risk their lives every day in their efforts to keep our community safe,” said Lee.

“One of the reasons why I chose to come to the first town in the first state, Lewes, was the fact that local leaders can get things done in a way that helps everyone,” said Tam. “I was grateful for the opportunity to address the LBPW board and I look forward to the day when I can thank them in person when social distancing guidelines are relaxed. Neighbors are truly taking care of neighbors in our community.”

The funds donated will go to Beebe Healthcare’s increased expenses for personal protective equipment, new on-site rapid testing equipment and medical supplies.

To support the Beebe Healthcare COVID-19 Relief fund, visit beebemedicalfoundation.org or call 644-2900.