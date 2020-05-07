In USA Today, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Bill Kristol, director of Defending Democracy Together, published an op-ed titled “Republicans should reject Trump's divisive approach to pandemic.”

“Too many members of Congress, following the lead of President Donald Trump, continue to engage in coronavirus denialism,” wrote Coons and Kristol. “They also rush to embrace short-sighted and counterproductive policies that are particularly dangerous in the midst of a global pandemic. Today, these lawmakers seem to believe that by simply wishing for the country to be ‘open for business,’ but without any real plans or safeguards, that all will go well. It won’t. We’ll lose tens of thousands of more Americans to the virus, and we won’t get the economy going again.”

“In the last week, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have seemed to balk at providing financial assistance to states — though it is the states who have shown real leadership in fighting COVID-19, even as their revenues evaporate. It gets worse,” the continued. “McConnell, upon announcing the Senate's return this month, said that giving businesses immunity from lawsuits would be his priority, perhaps a condition for the states to receive aid. At the same time, some Republican governors have said employees who are wary of returning to work once businesses reopen, fearing for their health and even their lives, will lose access to unemployment benefits. In short, the position of today’s Republican Party seems to be that employers should get a waiver of liability if their workplace turns out to be unsafe, but employees should lose unemployment benefits if they won’t return to that unsafe workplace.”

“And unfortunately, the list goes on,” they continued. “Republicans don’t want to provide funding to the postal service because Trump is obsessed with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon — despite the fact that the Postal Service has profited significantly from Amazon’s business. And they do not want to provide funding for safe and secure elections because they fear — with no evidence — that making it easier to vote absentee or by mail will help the other party. Again, if you want to discredit the American democracy in the eyes of our fellow citizens, this is the way to do it.”

The full op-ed is available at bit.ly/2Lb2Zna.