Dover Wipes Division of Procter & Gamble recently donated approximately $11,000 worth of non-surgical face masks, hand sanitizer, diapers and paper products to United Way of Delaware for distribution throughout the community.

With paper towels, toilet paper, wipes and diapers among the most sought after yet frequently out-of-stock items in stores during the pandemic, the pallets of product donated by Procter & Gamble are going to low-income residents who served by UWDE’s agency partners, First State Community Action Agency, West End Neighborhood House and the Delaware Adolescent Program Inc.

Items donated include 48 cases of 12-roll toilet paper packs, 104 cases of paper towels, 110 cases of diapers, 100 cases of wipes, 500 nonsurgical masks and 55 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“If you’re a single mom who’s lost her job in this crisis, or an elderly resident who can’t get out to the store, a pack of baby wipes or a few rolls of toilet paper can make everyday life in this crisis a little easier,” said UWDE President and CEO Michelle A. Taylor. “Our friends at Procter & Gamble have worked alongside United Way of Delaware for years, and now once again the P&G team is stepping up, pitching in and showing how Delawareans come together in difficult times. We can’t thank P&G enough for its generosity.”

United Way of Delaware also manages the Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, which to date has distributed nearly $250,000 in financial aid to nonprofit partner agencies supplying immediate, on-the-ground relief to Delawareans seeking assistance with food, shelter, utilities and other human service needs. Those wishing to support the fund may do so by texting “derapid” to 41444.

For more on United Way of Delaware, visit uwde.org or facebook.com/unitedwayofdelaware or call 573-3717.