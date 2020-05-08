Another pipe replacement

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of South Little Creek Road, between Horsepond Road and Bayside Drive (Route 9), Dover, from 6 a.m. May 11 to 3 p.m. May 14, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for better drainage.

Detour signage will be posted.

