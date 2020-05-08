As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many Bayhealth staff face redeployment or job assignment change with a higher priority to meet the COVID-19 crisis over their current position.

Bayhealth Outpatient Rehabilitation Patient Account Specialist Misdee Stallings admitted some uncertainty when she was reassigned to the Coronavirus Management Team in March.

In Stallings’ new role, she helps with registration at both employee and community COVID-19 drive-thru test sites.

“I’m responsible for checking IDs and directing patients to the education station at the drive thru,” said Stallings. “There’s a lot of human connection. I see a lot of scared people out there.”

From what she thought might be a negative situation, she has discovered many silver linings.

“This organization has amazing people,” she said. “They are so invested; they go above and beyond for the patient.”

Stallings said that Vice President of Ancillary and Clinical Services Brad Kirkes is right in the trenches with her — “He helps streamline the check-in process by asking patients questions while I’m checking them in on the iPad,” she said.

She said she’s proud to be a connected part of the team.

“It’s important because there’s something about contributing in a different situation,” said Stallings. “Everything is very organized, and there’s great communication. I’m very comfortable here. I see co-workers at their best, and I’m working alongside incredible people.”

Her peers at the drive thru share another common ground because they are all staff deployed from another place or position.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Stallings said.

That’s not to say there haven’t been some adjustments including different hours that often change from day to day.

“My hours are all over the place,” she said. “I’ve found that if you’re flexible, the less stress you’ll have. My heart aches for families who are affected. We are all trying to be compassionate, not just clinicians. We’ll all get through this. I just pray for everyone.”

To be pre-screened for COVID-19 through the CMT, call 310-8477 or email coronavirus@Bayhealth.org.