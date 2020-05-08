Coastal Clean Car Wash, 25901 John J. Williams Highway, in Long Neck, announced May 7 it is disinfecting vehicles using electrolyzed oxidizing water.

Electrolyzed oxidizing water is electrolytically generated hypochlorous acid that is safe and commonly used in food-processing facilities, hotels, rent-a-car centers and corporate offices to sanitize and kill 99.99% of viruses, pathogens and bacteria.

“Hypochlorous acid is the perfect weapon to fight germs and purify your vehicle in the face of COVID-19,” said Brad Graves, Coastal Clean general manager. “It’s 100% safe for humans, pets, electronics, wood and fabrics. It’s chemical-free, nontoxic and all-natural. It has no smell whatsoever and eliminates odors.”

Coastal Clean Car Wash is offering this $10 service free to police officers, first responders and medical personnel with valid ID.

After cars are cleaned and sanitized in Coastal Clean’s car wash, they are parked with the engine running and the ventilation system on high, switched to recirculate to reuse the air inside the vehicle.

Wearing masks and gloves, Coastal Clean Car Wash staff spray the inside of the vehicle with oxidized water and place a “fogger” on the floor in one of the front seats and the mist is sucked into the ventilation system, sanitizing it while distributing the vapor throughout the cab.

“Unfortunately, Gov. [John] Carney has restricted any additional cleaning of the interior of vehicles by car wash staff at this time,” said Graves. “However, customers are free to use our vacuums, towels and air guns to clean the interior of their vehicles themselves.”

For more, call 947-1314 or visit coastalcleancarwash.com.