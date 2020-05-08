The Delaware Trustees of The Nature Conservancy awarded on April 27 the Conservation Leadership Award, the environmental organization’s top honor, to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware.

The award highlighted Coons’ work on critical legislation to promote conservation in Delaware and across the country as well as his role as co-founder of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus. The Nature Conservancy has 3,500 active members in Delaware and more than one million nationwide.

Coons co-founded the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus in 2019 with Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana. The caucus promotes bipartisan discussion about climate policy and advocates for Congress to play a central role in addressing the challenge.

Every year, Coons fights to secure strong federal funding for important programs that help conserve and protect the nation’s rivers, wetlands, coasts and other valuable natural resources. These include the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program, the Chesapeake Bay Program, the National Estuary Program, the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the National Coastal Resilience Fund and conservation programs at the Department of Agriculture.

In the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Coons fought to expand access to the Environmental Quality Incentives Program for beginning farmers and create additional opportunities for farmers on Delmarva through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

“I’m extremely honored to receive this recognition from the Delaware Trustees of The Nature Conservancy, who have been steadfast partners in the fight to protect our environment, improve water quality in Delaware and promote stewardship nationwide,” said Coons. “Through these efforts in Congress, we have already delivered key wins on conservation for our region and our country, but I’m looking ahead to further work to deliver bipartisan solutions on climate action; protecting land, water and wildlife; and supporting our agricultural community.”

“We present this award in recognition of your tireless leadership and co-founding of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus and your ardent support for conservation,” said Marika Steele Schoolar, chair of the board of trustees for The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “We applaud your determination to drive forward bipartisan climate solutions. Now is a critical moment for breaking through the gridlock and turning real solutions into law. Your pursuit of bipartisan strategies to tackle climate challenges and your continuous efforts to protect and enhance the Chesapeake Bay will ensure a more resilient, and more hopeful, future for the residents of Delaware and for our country.”

The full letter is available at bit.ly/3fAKQgS.