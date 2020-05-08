Devil's Party Press, of Milton, announced it will kick off a series of live author readings, beginning May 9 with Mark Polo reading an excerpt from the novel “Mosquitoes and Men.”

The events will take place at 8 p.m. Saturdays through June 27 online, and are planned to coincide with the publisher's ongoing e-book giveaway.

"The intent of our author live reading series is to help fill the void that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic," said DPP publisher Dianne Pearce. "We know it's challenging to stay at home for an extended period, so we've been doing e-book giveaways on Amazon to provide some no-cost entertainment alternatives. We're now starting a live reading series, featuring many of the authors whose works are part of the Amazon giveaways. Our hope is that these live events will provide a chance for readers to interact with authors and to feel connected during a time of mass isolation."

The schedule of events is: May 9, Mark Polo, reading from “Mosquitoes and Men”; May 16, David Dutton, “One of the Madding Crowd”; May 23, Stan Charnofsky, “Charlotte”; May 30, Alberto Amard and Judith Speizer Crandell, selections from the anthology “What Sort of F*****y is This?”; June 6, Maureen McVeigh and Carolyn Coburn, selections from “WSOFIT?”; June 13, Krystina Schuler, Carrie Sz Keane and Sarah Leamy, selections from “WSOFIT?”; June 20, Rémi Savard, William F. Crandell and Felix Pire, selections from “WSOFIT?”; and June 27, Mark Kodama, selection from “WSOFIT?”

An author Q&A will be included with each event. Registration is required, as the readings will be held via Zoom Meetings and space is limited; visit devilspartypress.com/press/events to register.

For more, visit devilspartypress.com.