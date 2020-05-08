The Delaware Department of Transportation announced Johnson and Johnson Store roads in Selbyville will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Johnson Road, between Dickerson and Johnson Store roads, will be closed from 7 a.m. May 12 to 11 p.m. May 18.

Motorists traveling north on Johnson Road will turn right on Bearhole Road and make a right on Deer Run Road to Zion Church Road and turn right to return to Johnson Road. Motorists traveling south on Johnson Road will turn right onto Deer Run Road and turn left on Bearhole Road and back to Johnson Road.

Johnson Store Road, between Johnson and Zion Church roads, will be closed from 7 a.m. May 19 to 11 p.m. May 26.

Motorists traveling east on Johnson Store Road will continue onto Zion Church Road and make a right turn and return to Johnson Store Road. Motorists traveling west on Johnson Store Road will continue on Zion Church Road making a left turn onto Johnson Road and back to Johnson Store Road.

Detour signage will be posted.