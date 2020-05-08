The public is encouraged to help YWCA Delaware care for homeless families, abused women and people economically impacted by the coronavirus disease by registering by May 8, then walking where and when they can until June 30, during the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community virtual fundraising walk.

YWCA Delaware is taking part in the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community with a goal of $5,000 this year.

Registration is due by May 8 at ywcade.org/highmarkwalk, and participants will walk virtually anytime between May 9 and June 30; they’re also encouraged to invite others to walk from anywhere.

YWCA Delaware also encourages walkers to get creative: walk on a treadmill, or walk through a virtual museum or national park online; create an avatar and walk through a favorite online game; walk in the park with friend — while practicing social distancing — or gather friends online for a video chat; walk as a team or do an online challenge and hand it off; and create a unique idea and promote it on social media.

Those who raise $15 or more receive an official Highmark Walk T-shirt; for every $50 raised as an individual or team, walkers will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win designer prizes including items from Kenneth Cole and Timberland. Twenty-one winners will be chosen.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2KGPA63.