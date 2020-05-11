State reports about 1/3 of long-term care patients who become infected have died.

On May 8, the Division of Public Health released its weekly summary of COVID-19 infections in long-term care.

As of May 7, 450 positive COVID-19 cases have caused 137 deaths. The locations and number of deaths:

New Castle County:

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (16)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (7)

Cadia Broadmeadow, Middletown (6)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (5)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (4)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (4)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle (2)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

Seven other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each)

Kent County:

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (30)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (6)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (5)

Westminster Village, Dover (2)

Sussex County:

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (14)

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (7)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (3)

One Sussex County long-term care (1)



