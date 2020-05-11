Apuroop Mutyala, a graduating senior at MOT Charter High School, was named one of 621 semifinalists in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Semifinalists were selected from nearly 5,600 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 56th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

A panel of educators reviewed submissions and selected 621 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.