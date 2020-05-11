Two cases of arson are being investigated in Frankford.

The first incident, reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, occurred at an unoccupied home in the 34000 Block of Evans Road. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company and mutual aid departments put out the fire. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

The second incident, reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 11, occurred at an unoccupied home in the 31000 Block of Gum Road. The Frankford Volunteer Fire Company and mutual aid departments put out the fire. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators were called to both scenes and performed separate investigations. Both fires were determined to have been intentionally started.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to call he State Fire Marshal’s Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.