Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth announced the sixth annual Wheels for Meals bicycling event which supports homebound local residents, has been postponed and will now take place May 8, 2021.

Ride headquarters will be at Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton. All levels of cyclists are welcome, and riders may choose among a 12-, 25- or 50-mile ride. Refreshments and rest stops will be provided along the routes. A post-race party for participants will feature a DJ, and fried and barbecue chicken, beef burgers, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, numerous side dishes and icy cold Dogfish Craft Beer. The post-ride feast has made this event the stand out ride of the Spring.

In 2019, Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth delivered 127,000 meals to homebound neighbors. These delivered meals allow neighbors to remain in their homes. Proceeds from the event will be used for Lewes and Rehoboth homebound clients.

Riders who registered for Wheels for Meals 2020 may request a refund, move the entry fee to the 2021 event or allow the entry fee to be a donation.

For registration hand more, visit mealsonwheels-lr.org and click on

“Events” or call 645-7449.