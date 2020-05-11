The YMCA of Delaware continues to distribute food at multiple locations across the state and will serve as pickup sites for the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program.

To date, the YMCA has distributed more than 92,000 meals to community members in need. For more, visit ymcade.org/food-distribution.

Community members will be able to pick up boxes of prepackaged, nonrefrigerated/nonperishable food staples. This is open to the community, and registration is not required. Quantities are limited. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies are depleted on the following dates:

— May 13: Brandywine YMCA, 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington.

— May 13: Western YMCA, 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark.

— May 14: Bear-Glasgow YMCA, 351 George Williams Way, Newark.

— May 14: Central YMCA, 501 W. Eleventh St., Wilmington.

— May 14: Dover YMCA, 1137 S. State St.

— May 19, Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach.

— May 21, Middletown YMCA, 404 N. Cass St.

Each Friday, the YMCA of Delaware distributes weekend meals for children in need through the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program at the Brandywine, Western, Bear-Glasgow, Central, Dover, Sussex and Middletown YMCAs. Meals will include nutritious food such as shelf-stable milk and juice, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, beef stew, granola bars, applesauce and cereal. Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No registration is required. Pickup is available from 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays.

For more, visit ymcade.org.