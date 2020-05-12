Beebe Medical Group is now accepting patients at its Millsboro, Milton and Georgetown facilities with the addition of three providers.

To ensure access to healthcare for residents practicing social and physical distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beebe Medical Group is offering telemedicine visits across all offices.

“Now more than ever our community needs access to their primary care provider,” said Bobby Gulab, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group. “Between our practitioners who have joined our group recently, telemedicine visits, and the COVID Positive Care Center, Beebe wants everyone in Sussex County to have the easy access to the care they need.”

At Beebe Family Practice – Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, board-certified physicians Michelle Bretzius and Mark Morgan are accepting new patients. Call 645-3332 for appointments.

Family nurse practitioner Mieshia Staples-Clark is now seeing patients at Beebe Primary Care – Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave., and Beebe Internal Medicine – Milton, 616 Mulberry St. Call 684-2033 for more information.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/doctors.