A volunteer coalition is seeking donations of personal hygiene, sanitation and household cleaning supplies for distribution to those unable to purchase the necessities with government Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

“Our community service and faith organization partners have identified the collection and distribution of non-SNAP-eligible products to families with children, seniors and the homeless as one of their top priorities,” said Jen Mason of the Cape Community Coordination for COVID-19 coalition. “These products are especially important to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout our community.”

Items including diapers, baby wipes, cotton swabs, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and body wash, shampoo, shaving cream, disposable razors, toilet tissue, paper towels, hand wipes may be dropped off at locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Milton.

Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 211 Mulberry St., Lewes; Village Volunteers, 16686 Kings Highway, Lewes, collection container on the porch; 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach; and Avery Hall Insurance, 103 Broadkill Road, Milton, collection box on the back porch.

Coalition member Schell Brothers is collecting donated items, organizing them at its warehouse and making the necessities available to social services and church organizations for distribution to those with a need. Schell Brothers also is organizing collections at its communities throughout the Cape Region, said Director of Marketing Alyssa Titus.

Mason encouraged other communities to organize similar collections. Individuals and homeowner associations interested in participating can contact the CCC4COVID coalition at info@ccc4covid.org or 858-6167. A complete list of needed non-SNAP-eligible items and additional information about the coalition is available at ccc4covid.org,

“We’re coordinating with our community partners to include personal hygiene, sanitation and household cleaning supplies in food boxes distributed at locations throughout the region,” Mason said, adding that an interactive map on the www.ccc4covid.org website provides detailed information about more than a dozen food distribution points and other nutrition resources.

In addition to collecting and distributing non-SNAP-eligible items, the coalition is working with Seniors Helping Seniors to support its free friendly check-in calls for seniors in the community.

Seniors interested in receiving regular calls can contact Seniors Helping Seniors at 358-7330 or info@shsdelaware.com.

“The non-SNAP-eligible item collection and senior check-in initiatives are a good example of the coalition’s mission to connect those with resources and those with urgent needs,” said Mason. “Since March, coalition members have forged strong relationships that will endure and help to make our community stronger after the pandemic is behind us.”

The coalition includes more than 65 health care providers, local governments, public libraries, businesses, chambers of commerce and social services, religious, educational and nonprofit organizations with a combined reach of more than 120,000 individuals.

The coalition welcomes new partner organizations and invites them to participate in virtual coordination meetings held Tuesdays and Fridays, Mason said.

For a complete list of participating organizations and more, visit ccc4covid.org.