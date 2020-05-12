The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 18 will be conducted online using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The public can participate.

A link to the Zoom meeting and instructions on how to join the session will be posted on the district website — irsd.net — on May 18.

Public comments will be accepted in written form and will be read into the meeting record. Public comments must be submitted to jennifer.troublefield@irsd.k12.de.us by noon May 15.

The change to an online platform was necessary due to Delaware’s current social distancing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Public bodies are permitted to conduct meetings electronically through a special proclamation issued by Gov. John Carney subsequent to his state of emergency declaration of March 13.