The Delaware Department of Transportation encourages the public to participate in the Five Points Transportation Study Virtual Open House at 4 p.m. May 18; 6:30 p.m. May 21; noon May 29; 6:30 p.m. June 3; and 10 a.m. June 6.

The Virtual Open House will consist of materials to review in advance, available at 5points.deldot.gov, and five online drop-in sessions. It will provide an overview of the annual report, including what happened in 2019 and what is planned for 2020

Each drop-in session will include a presentation and a moderated question and answer period with the study team. The presentation at each session will be the same, so there is no need to attend more than one session.

The Five Points Transportation Study is a partnership between DelDOT and Sussex County focused on implementing solutions to address transportation issues in the greater Five Points area.

Phase one of the study developed 78 recommendations and phase two has focused on implementing those recommendations. Phase two started in 2019 and the results are documented in a 2019 annual report.

To view the 2019 annual report and all information related to the Five Points Transportation Study, and to sign up for one of the online drop-in sessions, visit 5points.deldot.gov.