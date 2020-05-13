Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced May 13 he has signed an order reducing the bluefish daily possession limit for recreational anglers to three fish for private boat anglers and shore-based anglers, and to five fish for anglers on for-hire charter or head boats, effective at 11 a.m. May 15.

The order brings Delaware into compliance with the joint Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission/Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2019 management action adopting these possession limits for federal waters and requiring states to adopt these possession limits for state waters. This action is expected to result in an approximate 25% decrease in recreational harvest from 2019 levels. It was taken in response to the findings of the 2019 Bluefish operational stock assessment.

The official title of the order is Secretary’s Order No. 2020-F-0015 approving Final Regulation, pursuant to 7 Del. C. §903(e)(2)a.1, to Amend 7 DE Admin. Code 3516: Bluefish.