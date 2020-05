Tune in on Kent County Public Library FB page. Listen from anywhere in the state.

See a live performance by The Honey Badgers on Facebook.

Tomorrow, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. they’ll be live on the Kent County Public Library Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/KCPLibrary.

The Americana duo will have a tip jar online with 25% of the take going to the Friends of Kent County Public Library.